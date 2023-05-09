Video: Real Madrid players get incredible welcome as they make their way to the Santiago Bernabeu

As the Real Madrid team bus sauntered along the streets towards the Santiago Bernabeu, it was met by thousands of Los Blancos supporters who made their presence felt.

It’s a scene that’s often repeated for the big games that take place in this part of the Spanish capital, and it will give Pep Guardiola and his Man City side some idea of the fervent support which awaits the hosts when both teams step out onto the pitch for their Champions League semi-final first-leg.

The visitors will surely want to quieten the home fans as quickly as possible, or else that ’12th man’ could roar Carlo Ancelotti’s side to a vital victory and hand them the advantage in the tie.

