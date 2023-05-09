Video: ‘When they were better we scored’ – Pep Guardiola pleased with Man City’s performance at Real Madrid

Manchester City
Posted by

In the end, Pep Guardiola appeared satisfied with a draw for his Man City side against Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

The Premier League outfit had completely dominated in the first half at the Santiago Bernabeu but were hit with a sucker punch from Vinicius Junior.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Five Arsenal transfer targets, Pochettino plans for Chelsea, Bellingham, Messi & more – Ben Jacobs
Chelsea star looking to terminate contract this summer to join European giants
Opinion: Champions League draw should see Man City progress at Real Madrid’s expense

Once Kevin De Bruyne had equalised with a goal that was just as good as the Brazilian’s, the visitors were comfortable, and they hold the advantage going into the second leg.

Guardiola attempted to explain things in his post-match interview, suggesting that when City were better, Real scored, and vice versa.

Pictures from SuperSport/BT Sport

More Stories Kevin De Bruyne Pep Guardiola Vinicius Jr

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.