Video: ‘When they were better we scored’ – Pep Guardiola pleased with Man City’s performance at Real Madrid

In the end, Pep Guardiola appeared satisfied with a draw for his Man City side against Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

The Premier League outfit had completely dominated in the first half at the Santiago Bernabeu but were hit with a sucker punch from Vinicius Junior.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: Five Arsenal transfer targets, Pochettino plans for Chelsea, Bellingham, Messi & more – Ben Jacobs Chelsea star looking to terminate contract this summer to join European giants Opinion: Champions League draw should see Man City progress at Real Madrid’s expense

Once Kevin De Bruyne had equalised with a goal that was just as good as the Brazilian’s, the visitors were comfortable, and they hold the advantage going into the second leg.

Guardiola attempted to explain things in his post-match interview, suggesting that when City were better, Real scored, and vice versa.

?? "When we were better they scored, when they were better we scored." Pep Guardiola reacts to the result against Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/6Mi9W3KoAQ — SuperSport Football ?? (@SSFootball) May 9, 2023

Pictures from SuperSport/BT Sport