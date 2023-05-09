Pundit Garth Crooks admitted that Jorginho has proven why Mikel Arteta signed him from Chelsea this past January.

In their coverage of the clash between Newcastle United and the Gunners, Sky Sports gave the midfielder the Man of the Match award for the shift he put in at St James’ Park.

He provided an assist, made three clearances and won possession eight times. Arsenal would win 2-0, which puts them a point behind league leaders Manchester City who have a game in hand.

The Italian made the switch to North London in January on transfer deadline day, he cost Arsenal a fee of around £12 million.

When selecting his Team of the Week for BBC Sport, Crooks admitted he was unsure about the signing at the time. However, he added that the 31-year-old’s recent performances have proven why he was signed by Arteta.

He wrote, ‘When Jorginho arrived from Stamford Bridge I wasn’t entirely sure why Arsenal had invested in the Italian. I must say I saw hints of why after his performance in midweek against Chelsea but the way he played against Newcastle explained exactly why Mikel Arteta saw such value in the player. His experience at crucial moments in the match at St James’ Park was clearly evident.

‘He is the perfect foil for Thomas Partey, who has had an excellent season but is in desperate need of a rest like most of the players who played in the World Cup. Newcastle are a big side and the moment they realised they couldn’t outplay.’

The midfielder is one of the oldest members of the current squad, meaning he offers plenty of experience. Not just that, but he has a number of honours to his name.

Jorginho has won a Premier League and a Champions League with Chelsea and a European Championship with Italy. With a proven track record like that, it’s no wonder Arsenal thought his experience would be so important to their midfield.

His recent displays have proven that it was indeed a strong bit of business by the Gunners. With the £12 million price tag looking like a total steal after his display at Newcastle.