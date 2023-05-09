West Ham have eye on Premier League manager with £6m release clause to replace David Moyes

The future of David Moyes at West Ham is up in the air ahead of next season and the London club have their eye on another Premier League manager to replace the Scot should they part ways.

The Hammers have underperformed massively this season but Moyes has managed to guide the club away from the relegation zone in recent weeks.

Many expect West Ham to change manager ahead of the new campaign and according to the Daily Mail, Fulham’s Marco Silva is a target for the Hammers. The report states that Silva has a £6m release fee in his Fulham contract amid the interest in the Portuguese coach – which expires at the end of next season.

Fulham hope to keep Silva beyond next season and are in talks over a new deal to keep him at Craven Cottage. The Portuguese coach has done a tremendous job at the London club and looks likely to guide them to a top half-finish in the Premier League this season.

West Ham are unlikely to be the only club interested in the Fulham boss this summer with the likes of Crystal Palace, Tottenham, Leeds and Leicester all in the market for a new manager.

However, Fulham will try to convince the former Everton boss to stay as they plan to build on their current situation.