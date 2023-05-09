Insider expects 23-year-old to leave West Ham after Man UTD snub

Manchester United FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Frank McAvennie has tipped West Ham defender Ben Johnson to leave the club.

The 23-year-old has started to play more first-team football this season, but he’s not always been that convincing, despite previously being thought of as a top prospect inside the club.

Johnson was dropped by David Moyes for the win over Manchester United, and now McAvennie thinks his future lies away from the London Stadium.

“They must have someone else lined up at right-back then, because I just though he’d come in for Coufal,” he told West Ham Zone.

“They must have somebody else or they wouldn’t have let him go. They don’t trust him, they don’t think he deserves a new contract, but they’re going to need him for the last four or five games.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds goalkeeper might be done for the season with Joel Robles now preferred
Sky transfer XI from last August looks a shocker now as it features major Chelsea and Spurs flops
Gary Neville scared Newcastle are going to sign £500k-a-week playmaker

“That’s a predicament I wouldn’t want to be in. For the manager if he doesn’t think you’re good enough but you’ve got to play him. There must be someone else at right-back that we’ve not heard about.“

More Stories Ben Johnson frank mcavennie

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.