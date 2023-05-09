Frank McAvennie has tipped West Ham defender Ben Johnson to leave the club.

The 23-year-old has started to play more first-team football this season, but he’s not always been that convincing, despite previously being thought of as a top prospect inside the club.

Johnson was dropped by David Moyes for the win over Manchester United, and now McAvennie thinks his future lies away from the London Stadium.

“They must have someone else lined up at right-back then, because I just though he’d come in for Coufal,” he told West Ham Zone.

“They must have somebody else or they wouldn’t have let him go. They don’t trust him, they don’t think he deserves a new contract, but they’re going to need him for the last four or five games.

“That’s a predicament I wouldn’t want to be in. For the manager if he doesn’t think you’re good enough but you’ve got to play him. There must be someone else at right-back that we’ve not heard about.“