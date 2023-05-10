£61m-rated midfielder emerges as ‘top target’ for Liverpool

It will be all change in Liverpool’s squad this summer, as Jurgen Klopp looks to rebuild and get his team back to winning ways both domestically and in Europe.

According to The Athletic (subscription required), at least three midfielders in Arthur Melo, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita will all be released at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, so there is an obvious need to sign players for the centre of the park.

To that end, Football Insider are quoting sources as suggesting that International’s £61m-rated star, Nicolo Barella, is a ‘top target’ for the Premier League giants.

The outlet talk of the player’s desire to leave the Serie A club, and the Reds could certainly do with a player that has Barella’s battling qualities.

Eight goals and six assists from an attacking midfield position, per WhoScored, is a decent return and would complement what Liverpool’s strikers can produce in that regard.

His industry and willingness to get forward at every opportunity are qualities that would serve the Reds will in transition, something that Liverpool have struggled to master for much of the current season.

Physically able, the Premier League isn’t likely to hold any fears for the 26-year-old either, with the only possible question mark over any switch being his lack of English top-flight experience when compared with other midfielders that may be available for purchase.