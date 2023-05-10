World Cup legend sadly passes away, aged 93

Former Mexican World Cup goalkeeper Antonio Carbajal has died at the age of 93, according to reports.

One of his country’s finest ever players, Carbajal notably became the first ever player to feature at five different World Cups, before that record was later equalled by Germany hero Lothar Matthaus.

Carbajal played for Mexico in 11 World Cup matches in total, between 1950 and the 1966 tournament in England.

After playing, Carbajal embarked on a coaching career, and was even assistant manager for Mexico between 1979 and 1981.

In a statement, one of his former clubs Club Leon said: “Don Antonio, legends never die.

“We will always follow your hand. It is an honour to be your team.

“With honour, respect and love, let’s say our last goodbye to the emerald legend.”

