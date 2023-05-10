Journalist Charles Watts has given his thoughts on whether defender Auston Trusty has a future at Arsenal despite being signed over a year ago.

Trusty joined Mikel Arteta’s side in January 2022 from Colorado Rapids, returning on loan to the American side until the summer. Upon his arrival at Arsenal on July 5th, the centreback was then immediately loaned out to Birmingham City, where he this season made 44 league appearances and won the club’s Player of the Season award as Birmingham finished 17th in the Championship.

After such an impressive loan spell, Trusty will be hoping to play some part in Arsenal’s 2023/24 season, but with the Gunners preparing for a season in the Champions League from next year, the American international may struggle to get his foot in the door for regular minutes, with Gabriel, William Sailba, Rob Holding and Jakub Kiwior all likely to be ahead of him in the pecking order.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Watts wasn’t too optimistic about Trusty’s future at the club going forward.

“Auston Trusty has been linked with Rangers. I think he’s had a fantastic loan spell at Birmingham this season, he’s never played for Arsenal and I don’t think he will, I’d be surprised if he does.

“We’ll see if he goes on the US tour because it might make sense to have him there for that. I did an interview with him a couple of months ago and he said that his dream is to make a name for himself at Arsenal, but I don’t know. It was a good deal to make some money on, he’s just been Birmingham Player of the Year, so Arsenal could cash in, make some money and move him on.”

Valued at €9million by Transfermarkt, Arsenal would be wise to move the 24-year old on if Arteta doesn’t see a future for him and hopefully he can kick on elsewhere after an impressive loan spell this season.