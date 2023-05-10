Mikel Arteta almost let one of Arsenal’s best players this season leave in last summer’s transfer window

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reportedly came close to letting Granit Xhaka leave the club last summer.

Bayer Leverkusen and Roma were interested in the Switzerland international, who, at that point, hadn’t had the most convincing career at the Emirates Stadium, but he decided to stay and respond to Arteta’s challenge to up his game, according to Goal.

Xhaka has ended up having an outstanding season for Arsenal, becoming one of the Gunners’ most important players in a slightly new role in midfield, helping Arteta’s side mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title.

Goal’s report suggests Xhaka’s future could be in some doubt again this summer, but Arteta would surely be wise to once again hold on to the 30-year-old.

Granit Xhaka has had a superb season for Arsenal
West Ham’s Declan Rice is one of Arsenal’s top targets in midfield this summer, but it could be hard to replace what Xhaka brings to this team.

With Thomas Partey’s recent form taking a bit of a dip, there’s surely a case for bringing in someone like Rice but also keeping Xhaka around as a key part of the Arsenal first-team.

