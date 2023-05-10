Marco Asensio is said to be on the radar of Aston Villa with the Real Madrid man set to leave the club on a free transfer.

This rumour comes from The Athletic, who say that Asensio will be offered a “lucrative alternative” to a stay in Madrid by Villa this summer.

The 27-year old is set to see his Real contract expire this summer after nine years at the club with Villa boss Unai Emery and incoming director of football Mateu Alemany said to be extremely intent on bringing him to Villa Park.

The outlet report that the winger’s desire is to remain at Madrid, but he and the club are yet to come to an agreement on some of the finer details of a contract extension.

Currently on £189,000 p/week at Santiago Bernabeu (per Capology), Asensio would likely become Villa’s highest earner, but with the quality and vast European experience he would add to the squad – three Champions Leagues and four La Ligas to name just a few titles he’s won – he could well be worth bringing in, especially if Villa themselves quality for Europe this season.