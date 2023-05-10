Sergio Busquets Barcelona exit officially confirmed in potentially key moment in Lionel Messi transfer saga

Sergio Busquets will be leaving Barcelona at the end of this season after a long and successful career at the Nou Camp.

The 34-year-old has enjoyed a tremendous 18 years on Barca’s books, ever since joining their academy as a youngster and going on to become a hugely important part of some of their best ever teams.

Despite so often being overshadowed by legendary figures like Lionel Messi, Xavi, and Andres Iniesta, Busquets more than made his mar for Barcelona, whilst also amassing 143 caps for the Spanish national team, with whom he won the 2010 World Cup and 2012 European Championships.

Busquets’ exit has now been confirmed by Barcelona on their official social media accounts, as per the video clip below…

Interestingly, this story could also have an impact on Messi’s decision on his future, if recent reports are to be believed.

As per the tweet below from Mohamed Bouhafsi, Al-Hilal have tried to lure Messi to Saudi Arabia with the promise of also bringing his old teammates Busquets and Jordi Alba with him, as well as current Paris Saint-Germain teammate Marco Verratti…

If Busquets is leaving Barcelona, it really could point towards him linking up with Messi somewhere else in the near future, though we’ll have to wait a bit longer to know for sure.

