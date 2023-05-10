Martin Zubimendi has revealed that he intends to stay at Real Sociedad next season amid heavy transfer links to Barcelona.

Zubimendi has been linked with the Catalan giants for some time now, and with Sergio Busquets confirmed to be leaving the club this summer, he’s likely to find his name in a lot more reports come the summer window.

Despite this being likely to happen, Zubimendi has told Radio Marca Donostia (via MD) that he intends to remain a Sociedad player beyond this season.

“I have never said anything about wanting to leave La Real, I do nothing but see news of that and it makes me feel uneasy.

“I have neither listened nor wanted to do anything. I do not know if I have been able to leave, but I have not even considered it. I have already said it several times, to say it more times it seems that they do not listen to me.”

Zubimendi has been a crucial player for Sociedad this season, missing just two La Liga matches while playing mostly as a defensive midfielder, so Barcelona will feel disappointed if they cannot bring him as Busquets’ replacement.

At 24, he has plenty of time on his side age-wise, but after his admission of loyalty to Txuri-Urdinak, Barca will likely have to look elsewhere to fill the void that is set to be left by Busquets this summer.