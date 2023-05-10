‘Best player I’ve seen’ – Jamie Carragher in no doubts where Barcelona star stands in the history of the game

A stalwart of Liverpool Football Club and now an esteemed pundit on television and radio, Jamie Carragher knows a thing or two about what makes a good player.

Having played alongside Steven Gerrard for so many years and against some Premier League legends, the centre-back could have his pick of players for whom he might label the best in a certain position.

However, as far as the holding midfielder role goes, there’s only one player in Carragher’s thoughts as the best he’s seen doing that thankless ‘water carrying’ task.

Never under appreciated or undervalued, Barcelona star, Sergio Busquets, was nevertheless under the radar for many a pundit.

On Wednesday it was announced that this giant of the game will be leaving the Spanish league club at the end of the current campaign, once his contract runs out.

That sparked Carra’s brief but succinct eulogy on Twitter:

#Busquets is the best player I’ve seen play that holding midfield role.

Fantastic with & without the ball. What a player ?? https://t.co/wSIivFXDs0 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) May 10, 2023

He first played in Barca’s senior side back in 2008, when Pep Guardiola took him from Barca B to the first-team.

Some 15 years later he departs having won eight (soon to be nine) La Liga titles, seven Spanish Super Cups, seven Copas del Rey, three Champions Leagues, three FIFA Club World Cups and three UEFA Super Cups. Not to mention he was one of the architects of Spain’s golden era.

The word legend is bandied around far too often this days, but it perfectly encompasses Busquets’ contribution to Barca and to the game over all.

Carra has got it spot on.