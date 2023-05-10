Change in Leeds lineup as Allardyce set to start player for first time vs. Newcastle

Leeds United FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Tim Sherwood believes Rodrigo’s cameo against Manchester City last weekend was enough for him to warrant starting under Sam Allardyce next time out.

Despite suffering a narrow 2-1 defeat against Pep Guardiola’s defending champions on Saturday, Leeds United did put up a good fight, especially in the game’s second half.

Rodrigo, who was introduced with around half an hour to play in place Wilfried Gnonto, scored the Whites’ goal, and although it wasn’t enough for the side to take any points away from the Etihad, the Brazilian’s performance certainly gave his new manager plenty of positives to take away as the Yorkshire club now prepare to host Newcastle United later this week.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United target puts pen to paper on new five-year deal at current club
‘Best player I’ve seen’ – Jamie Carragher in no doubts where Barcelona star stands in the history of the game
Video: Thierry Henry lauds Man City star as the cleverest player he’s ever seen

And speaking about the former Valencia forward’s chances of starting against the Magpies, Sherwood, who spoke to the Premier League, said: “It was a typical Sam Allardyce goal [vs. Man City]

“Ball lumped forward, win the second ball, win the scruffy next one and then it falls to Rodrigo, who will start the next game, without a doubt.

“That guy came onto the pitch. He ran around, he looked effective, scores his goal and now starts the next game.”

More Stories Rodrigo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.