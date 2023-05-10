Chelsea emerging as favourites to sign Arsenal transfer target as agent tries to convince player to move to England

Chelsea may reportedly be emerging as the favourites to seal the transfer of Barcelona winger Raphinha this summer as his agent Deco tries to convince him to listen to offers from the Premier League.

According to Sport Witness, who cite and translate reports from Sport today and earlier this week, Chelsea are preparing talks over signing Raphinha, and his agent seems to be doing his bit to facilitate the transfer.

Barcelona could do with getting some players off their books this summer in order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, and Raphinha hasn’t been at his best since moving to the Nou Camp from Leeds United last summer.

Chelsea have a weak attack, with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech all flopping at Stamford Bridge, and Raphinha could be a upgrade.

Sport have also recently linked Raphinha with Arsenal, but they perhaps have less of a need for the Brazil international right now.

The Gunners are second in the table and still have an outside shot at the title thanks to the form of players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, so there wouldn’t necessarily be much room for Raphinha as well.

Still, if the 26-year-old can get back to the kind of form he showed at Leeds than he could make a valuable addition to this Chelsea squad.