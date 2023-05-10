Club director says Chelsea star is welcome with “open arms” if he decides to complete transfer away

Fluminense director Fred has spoken about a potential transfer move for Chelsea defender Thiago Silva in the future.

The veteran Brazilian centre-back remains a key player in the Chelsea first-team, despite being set to turn 39 years of age next season.

Silva may still want to play at the very highest level for a bit longer, but it seems Fred is making it clear that he’d welcome the former Paris Saint-Germain man back at Fluminense.

The Brazil international had spells there earlier in his career, having also represented the likes of Dynamo Moscow and AC Milan.

One imagines it could be tempting for Silva to go back to playing in his home land, and Fluminense would clearly be very happy to have him and don’t seem concerned about his age at all.

Silva would surely be missed by Chelsea, even if only as an experienced figure off the pitch to aid this young team through a difficult period.

“Open arms. Thiago depends much more on him. The president talks to him,” Fred said on Globo’s Cheguei Podcast.