Man United have slight advantage over PSG in race for world class forward transfer

Manchester United may reportedly have a slight advantage over Paris Saint-Germain in the race for the transfer of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer.

The Nigeria international has been in superb form this season, helping his Napoli side win the title in Italy, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him move for big money in the near future.

According to Il Matino, PSG are one of his suitors, but Man Utd have also previously spoken about the potential signing, and are now tipped as having the slight edge over their rivals.

The Red Devils certainly need to strengthen up front after a frustrating season, with Erik ten Hag’s side not yet guaranteed to finish in the top four, having been slightly over-reliant on Marcus Rashford for goals since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure.

PSG also need to make changes after under-achieving in the Champions League again, with Osimhen looking potentially ideal to partner Kylian Mbappe if Lionel Messi leaves at the end of his contract.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out, as PSG might in some ways be more appealing than United, especially if they do slip out of the Premier League top four, though the lure of English football may prove too hard to turn down.

