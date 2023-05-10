Manchester United are said to be monitoring Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, as the club looks to bring in a new striker this summer.

That’s according to Football Insider who claims that manager Erik ten Hag wants to bring in a new forward to help them push for the Premier League title next season.

Martinez has 19 goals and six assists from 34 appearances in Serie A for Inter this season. In all competitions, the Argentine has 33 goal contributions from 49 matches.

The 25-year-old has a World Cup winners medal to his name after Argentina won the tournament at the end of last year.

Former Man United midfielder Paul Scholes said a couple of months ago that Ten Hag should look to sign Martinez.

When speaking to BT Sport, he claimed the striker would “suit” the style of play the Dutchman wants to implement at Old Trafford (per the Daily Mail).

If the Red Devils’ boss can help the current Inter star continue his goalscoring form at Manchester United, then there’s no doubt he could be the solution to their number nine issues.