According to recent reports, Paulo Fonseca is keen to succeed David Moyes at West Ham United.

Although heavily linked with taking the Tottenham Hotspur hot seat for the last couple of seasons, Fonseca, currently in charge of Ligue 1 side Lille, has so far failed to make a move to London.

Even though Spurs remain on the lookout for a new manager to permanently succeed Antonio Conte, their links to Fonseca have cooled.

And according to recent reports, despite failing to take over at Spurs, the door to take the West Ham United job has since opened.

Although Moyes has done a decent job, which could include the Hammers lifting this season’s Europa Conference League, a poor domestic campaign has heaped the pressure on the Scotsman, and failure to retain his position at the end of the season could see Lille’s Fonseca installed in time for next.