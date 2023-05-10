Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been in splendid form for the Premier League side this season.

The 27-year-old has 21 goals and five assists across all competitions and Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on him ahead of the summer transfer window.

A report from Fichajes claims that Erik ten Hag wants to bring in a reliable goalscorer this summer, and the 27-year-old has popped up on his radar.

Toney has been a reliable goalscorer in the Premier League and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Manchester United. The 27-year-old is excellent when it comes to holding up the ball and bringing others into the play as well. He could form a quality partnership with Marcus Rushford in the attack next season.

Manchester United will have to add more goals to their side if they want to compete for major trophies and Toney could make an immediate impact at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old is at the peak of his career and he is well-settled in the Premier League. The opportunity to play for a club like Manchester United will be an attractive proposition for him.

The Red Devils are well-placed to finish in the top four and they could be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season. Toney will be looking to test himself at the highest level and Manchester United could certainly provide him with the platform.

It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal for the player in the coming weeks. Brentford are unlikely to let him leave for cheap and the transfer could prove to be an expensive one.