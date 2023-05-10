Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United are thought to be interested in signing the Austrian defender Kevin Danso at the end of the season.

A report from 90 Min claims that scouts from all three clubs were in attendance to watch Danso in action against Marseille on Saturday. The 24-year-old central defender managed to impress with his defensive display and he bagged an assist as well.

Liverpool will need to add more depth at the back, especially after the underwhelming performances from Joel Matip and Joe Gomez this season. Danso could prove to be a useful acquisition for them.

Meanwhile, Manchester United could lose players like Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in the summer. Both players could look to move on in search of regular playing time and the Red Devils will have to replace them adequately.

As far as Newcastle United are concerned, Jamal Lascelles is likely to leave the club and Eddie Howe needs to add more depth to his central defensive unit.

Sven Botman and Fabian Schar are the only reliable central defenders of the club right now. Dan Burn is expected to play as the central defender next season if a new left-back is signed. Signing Danso could sort out Newcastle’s central defensive unit for the foreseeable future.

The opportunity to join a Premier League club will be an attractive option for the Austrian and it remains to be seen whether Lens are prepared to sanction his departure in the coming months.