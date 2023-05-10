Manchester United target puts pen to paper on new five-year deal at current club

Although the transfer window has yet to open for business, Manchester United wouldn’t be doing their due diligence if they hadn’t scoured the market to see what players are available and their associative cost.

Erik ten Hag will know that a few improvements need to be made to the Red Devils squad, and to that end, knowing the budget sooner rather than later is of obvious benefit to the Dutchman.

There is, however, one target that the club will be aware of that they’ve now lost out on.

According to Pianeta Milan, the Old Trafford outfit were keeping tabs on AC Milan’s Rafael Leao, along with, according to the Manchester Evening News, PSG, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

The left winger has been in impressive form for the Italians this season, scoring 13 goals and assisting for 10 more per WhoScored.

At 23 years of age, he could’ve been signed to a long-term deal with his supposed peak still some years away too.

More Stories / Latest News ‘Best player I’ve seen’ – Jamie Carragher in no doubts where Barcelona star stands in the history of the game Video: Thierry Henry lauds Man City star as the cleverest player he’s ever seen Man United have slight advantage over PSG in race for world class forward transfer

Unfortunately for United and his other suitors, The Athletic (subscription required) have noted that he has put pen to paper on a five-year deal with his current employers, meaning United’s local rivals will need to look elsewhere for a player with a similar profile.

It still isn’t clear if the player will make the starting XI or the squad in general for Milan’s biggest match in years, though he’ll surely be hoping that whether or not he misses the game, he’s around for the second leg and a potential final against Man City or Real Madrid.