Newcastle United consider transfer move for forward who was recently on Chelsea’s list

Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing up Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram as a transfer target for this summer.

The Magpies have a number of big names on their list of targets, including James Maddison and Moussa Diaby, and it seems Thuram is also being considered, according to a report from the Telegraph.

The France international was on Chelsea’s list of targets in January, as revealed to CaughtOffside by Fabrizio Romano at the time, but it remains to be seen if the Blues will try again for him in the summer.

If Newcastle make Champions League football for next season, as now seems likely, they could be a more attractive destination than Chelsea for Thuram as he weighs up his options for the future.

The 25-year-old is set to become a free agent at the end of this season, and could be a bargain for whoever wins the race for his signature.

Newcastle would do well to add quality like that on the cheap as they look to continue their progress under their ambitious and wealthy Saudi backers.

Chelsea arguably also still need a signing like Thuram after the poor performances of attacking players like Joao Felix and Mykhaylo Mudryk since they joined in January, while others like Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also haven’t worked out.