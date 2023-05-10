Milan vs Inter team news: Leao out of Champions League semi final as Lautaro leads the line for Inter

With the first leg of the first Champions League semi-final ending all square, both Milan sides are no closing to knowing who they might face in the final on June 10.

That’s likely to be furthest from their minds as they step out at the San Siro on Wednesday night to play one of the most important Derby della Madoninna’s in recent history.

Over the two legs, played in the space of a week, it’s a winner take all scenario, and either Man City or Real Madrid will be waiting in the end of season showpiece.

The Rossoneri have made two changes for this epic fixture, as Alexis Saelemaekers and Brahim Diaz start, whilst Rafa Leao doesn’t make it after his recent injury.

Inter have decided that Henrik Mkhitaryan, Ediz Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez need to come in for this one, with Romelu Lukaku having to settle for a place on the bench.

Home advantage isn’t likely to count for too much over the course of the two legs, and both sides are fairly evenly matched in Serie A.

As BBC Sport note, Inter are fourth in the Italian top-flight and Milan are fifth, and only two points separate the teams.

When all is said and done, the team that is the bravest going forward and who take their chances when presented to them is the one that will go through.

This isn’t the time for shrinking violets for for sitting back and defending.