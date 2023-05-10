Newcastle will make summer bid for England international but on one condition

Leicester City FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United will make Leicester City an offer for midfielder James Maddison at the end of the season.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claim the Magpies are preparing to offer Maddison, 26, a route out of Leicester.

A deal may not be straightforward for the Geordies to conclude though. Competition for the England international is expected to be high and even more so if the Foxes end up relegated to the Championship.

More Stories / Latest News
World Cup legend sadly passes away, aged 93
Sergio Busquets Barcelona exit officially confirmed in potentially key moment in Lionel Messi transfer saga
Mikel Arteta almost let one of Arsenal’s best players this season leave in last summer’s transfer window

Consequently, although Eddie Howe has been a long-time admirer of the 26-year-old, due to the club’s impressive recruitment policy, failure to express the same kind of desire to join them will see Newcastle pull the plug.

Although Leicester City, who sit 18th in the table, are on the verge of being relegated after securing just 30 points from 35 games, Maddison has largely enjoyed a decent campaign; scoring 10 goals and providing nine assists in 27 domestic appearances.

He is currently valued at £55m (Transfermarkt) but with Newcastle failing with a £50m offer last summer, it goes without saying that Leicester City will demand at least the same figure this time around.

More Stories James Maddison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.