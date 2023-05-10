Newcastle United will make Leicester City an offer for midfielder James Maddison at the end of the season.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claim the Magpies are preparing to offer Maddison, 26, a route out of Leicester.

Newcastle are once again ready to move for James Maddison Exclusive from @LukeEdwardsTele#TelegraphFootball — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) May 10, 2023

A deal may not be straightforward for the Geordies to conclude though. Competition for the England international is expected to be high and even more so if the Foxes end up relegated to the Championship.

Consequently, although Eddie Howe has been a long-time admirer of the 26-year-old, due to the club’s impressive recruitment policy, failure to express the same kind of desire to join them will see Newcastle pull the plug.

Although Leicester City, who sit 18th in the table, are on the verge of being relegated after securing just 30 points from 35 games, Maddison has largely enjoyed a decent campaign; scoring 10 goals and providing nine assists in 27 domestic appearances.

He is currently valued at £55m (Transfermarkt) but with Newcastle failing with a £50m offer last summer, it goes without saying that Leicester City will demand at least the same figure this time around.