Preferred bidder for Manchester United said to have been decided by Glazer family

Sheikh Jassim is said to be the Glazer family’s preferred bidder for Manchester United as the American owners explore a sale.

This is according to The Express, who say that the Qatari’s interest in the club is favoured over INEOS owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s.

The first news of the desire of the Glazer family to sell United came back in November and it looks as though the process may come to an end soon with the Americans having reached a decision.

Earlier this month, a third round of bidding took place with the Glazers’ desired selling price of £6billion not being matched by the interested parties – £5billion being the closest bid they have received.

Sports finance expert Dan Plumley told Grosvenor Sport (via Express Sport) that at the end of the day, if the Glazers don’t see their desired price matched, they will likely accept the bid that has the best plan financially.

“I think the decisive factor is always simply money when it comes down to it. If not the best offer on the table, it’ll be the one that is slightly preferred based on the finances behind it.”

Whoever comes into United and takes the club over, their fans will hope their transfer policy changes and they can attract more of the best players to the club once again.