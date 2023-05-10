If Real Madrid were to succeed with a potential world-record bid for a Paris Saint-Germain superstar, then all bets are off as to the destination of next season’s Champions League and La Liga titles.

Los Blancos are already looking to add Jude Bellingham to their roster of talent, but now The Telegraph are reporting that the Spanish league giants are scoping out the possibility of brining Kylian Mbappe to the club – this summer.

It would be a huge coup for Florentino Perez to be able to add one of the world’s best players to Real’s ranks, particularly if it means he would get the chance to link up with countryman, Karim Benzema, for the centre-forward’s swan song.

That the club would seemingly have to top the €222m that PSG paid to Barcelona for Neymar’s services, as well as pay Mbappe remuneration commensurate with his status, on top of bringing Bellingham to the Santiago Bernabeu for a not insignificant amount, really suggests that the club are ready to dominate the footballing landscape for years to come.

PSG will surely fight tooth and nail to keep their main man, that much is clear, and it’s arguable that they certainly don’t need the money.

Perhaps it will simply come down to the player’s desire in order to push through any switch.

The Ligue Un giants can’t afford any games of brinksmanship, and losing Mbappe after letting Lionel Messi go and potentially putting Neymar up for sale will almost certainly end their chances of ever being able to lift a longed-for Champions League title.