Real Madrid star posts classy tribute to Sergio Busquets as he announces the end of his Barcelona career

The word ‘legend’ is often overused in football but there are a handful of players that it could apply to, and one of those is certainly FC Barcelona captain, Sergio Busquets.

Ever since he got into the Barca first team in 2008 when Pep Guardiola brought him up from Barca B, he’s been a mainstay as the club’s go-to defensive midfielder.

He was also a big part of Spain’s golden era when they conquered world football between 2008 and 2012.

Having announced on Wednesday that he would be leaving the Camp Nou at the end of the season, he will finish as he started – by winning a Spanish top-flight title.

It will be a day tinged with sadness when ‘Busi’ bids farewell to the supporters and his team-mates, and it appears that it isn’t just in Barcelona where he will be missed.

Another world-class midfielder, Real Madrid’s Luka Modric sent his contemporary a classy tweet to wish Busquets well.

Uno de los mejores centrocampistas contra los que he jugado. Ha sido un placer. ?? @5sergiob pic.twitter.com/0DgKB33t3c — Luka Modri? (@lukamodric10) May 10, 2023

‘One of the best midfielders I’ve ever played against. It has been a pleasure,’ it read, with a shaking hands emoji sat alongside a picture of the two giants of the game doing battle together.

El Clasico has already lost some big players in the last few seasons in Carles Puyol, Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and others.

Busquets will now join that incredible roll call, with the titanic clashes between the two teams soon to be deprived of another player who lit up those special moments and many more besides.