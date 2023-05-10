Roma defender Roger Ibanez is on the radar of Tottenham ahead of the summer as they look to bolster their ranks this summer.

This is according to Giallorossi.net, who say that Roma will demand £26million for Ibanez, whose contract at the Stadio Olimpico runs out in 2025.

The Brazilian has made 42 appearances this season for the Giallorossi, missing just four Serie A matches under the stewardship of Jose Mourinho.

Spurs are expected to be seriously in the market for defensive names this summer, with their new manager – whoever that may be – likely to make plenty of changes to a squad whose performances this season have largely flattered to deceive and Ibanez could be one of the first names through the door.

With Clement Lenglet’s future at the club undecided and Eric Dier’s contract expiring in 2024, Ibanez would be assumed to partner Cristian Romero at the back next season and for the quoted price, it would be a low-risk move for the London side to make.