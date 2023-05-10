Tottenham eyeing Brazilian central defender who could be available for just £26million

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Roma defender Roger Ibanez is on the radar of Tottenham ahead of the summer as they look to bolster their ranks this summer.

This is according to Giallorossi.net, who say that Roma will demand £26million for Ibanez, whose contract at the Stadio Olimpico runs out in 2025.

The Brazilian has made 42 appearances this season for the Giallorossi, missing just four Serie A matches under the stewardship of Jose Mourinho.

Spurs are expected to be seriously in the market for defensive names this summer, with their new manager – whoever that may be – likely to make plenty of changes to a squad whose performances this season have largely flattered to deceive and Ibanez could be one of the first names through the door.

Ibanez has made 143 appearances for Roma
More Stories / Latest News
Aston Villa looking at Real Madrid forward whose contract expires this summer
Video: “Even you wouldn’t save that” – Edin Dzeko trolls Peter Schmeichel
Opinion: Manchester City will never have a better chance to win the Champions League

With Clement Lenglet’s future at the club undecided and Eric Dier’s contract expiring in 2024, Ibanez would be assumed to partner Cristian Romero at the back next season and for the quoted price, it would be a low-risk move for the London side to make.

More Stories Roger Ibanez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.