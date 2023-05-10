Video: 37-year-old Edin Dzeko hammers home incredible volley to give Inter the lead against Milan

It didn’t take long for Internazionale to quieten the majority of supporters inside the San Siro, with Edin Dzeko hammering home an incredible volley just eight minutes in against Milan.
The 37-year-old used his strength as a corner came over and his precise left-footed connection meant that the ball flew into the net with Milan keeper, Mike Maignan, rooted to the spot.
An early advantage from the away side on the night has really put the cat amongst the pigeons on the night.
Edin Džeko volleys the Nerazzurri ahead inside ten minutes ??#UCL pic.twitter.com/a0Rh4jVs35
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 10, 2023
“A GOAL WORTHY OF THE MOMENT!”
37-year-old Edin Džeko with a stunning finish. ? pic.twitter.com/RpbKtJiTcS
— CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 10, 2023
Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo