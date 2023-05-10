Video: Bo Krkic absolutely ruins Peter Crouch with incredible put down

Seemingly a player that was always loved wherever he went, Peter Crouch will have been brought back down to earth by former Stoke team-mate, Bojan Krkic’s stinging rebuke.

The Spaniard played alongside Crouch in the Premier League and took a team in Stoke City that were arguably renowned as a long-ball outfit, to the heights of ninth position whilst playing some incredibly entertaining football.

However, it was off the pitch where Krkic seemingly didn’t agree with the former England international suggesting he had a terrible taste in music in the dressing room.