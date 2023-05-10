Video: “Even you wouldn’t save that” – Edin Dzeko trolls Peter Schmeichel

Wednesday night’s Champions League semi-final first-leg win was a brilliant result for Internazionale over their city rivals, Milan, and a fantastic night for Edin Dzeko.

The 37-year-old Bosnian was on hand to rifle home an astonishing volley, which laid the foundations for the nerazzurri to eventually go on and win 2-0, the second coming from Henrikh Mkhitaryan just three minutes later.

Dzeko couldn’t resist trolling Peter Schmeichel in his post match interview, telling the giant Dane “even you wouldn’t save that.”

Pictures from CBS Sports Golazo