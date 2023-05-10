Video: Mkhitaryan allowed the freedom of San Siro to drill Inter into a two-goal lead against Milan

Having only just conceded a goal to a fine Edin Dzeko volley, Milan allowed Henrikh Mkhitaryan the freedom of San Siro and just stood and watched as he drilled in a second to put Internazionale firmly in control of the Champions League semi-final first-leg.

Prior to Wednesday night’s game, Milan had been defensively solid in the premier European competition, but they allowed themselves to be undone by two relatively simple goals.

Goals that completely quietened down the majority of supporters inside the stadium.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan makes it two ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/039rKVFUFd — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 10, 2023

TWO GOALS IN THREE MINUTES. INTER ARE FLYING. ? pic.twitter.com/9K6yD4wZsu — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 10, 2023

