Video: Thierry Henry lauds Man City star as the cleverest player he’s ever seen

It’s fair to say that Thierry Henry has played with some of the greatest football players that have ever graced the game, including Lionel Messi and Dennis Bergkamp, however, the French World Cup winner has reserved incredible praise for one Man City star.

After a man of the match performance at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night during City’s 1-1 Champions League semi-final first-leg draw, Henry suggested that Kevin De Bruyne was the cleverest player he’s ever seen.

Having coached him whilst being involved with the Belgian national team, Henry will have seen up close just how intelligent a player De Bruyne is.

"His brain is the best I have seen…" ? Thierry Henry says Kevin De Bruyne is the cleverest football he's EVER seen. ? pic.twitter.com/eAaMNfTGLd — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 9, 2023

Pictures from CBS Sports Golazo