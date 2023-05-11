28 y/o Chelsea star keen to stay at Stamford Bridge beyond the summer

Chelsea summer signing Raheem Sterling is keen to stay at the club beyond the upcoming transfer window after a disappointing debut season.

According to TalkSport, Sterling wants to play a major role in the Blues’ summer rebuild.

The England international joined the club last summer from Manchester City for a fee of £47.5 million. However, he’s failed to make a major impact at Stamford Bridge, scoring just four times and assisting on three occasions in the Premier League.

This season has been a real struggle for the whole of the Chelsea squad, they’re currently 11th in the league on 42 points and have won only 11 times.

There’s no doubt that he’s a quality player when he’s at his best, England boss Gareth Southgate has even described him as a “top player” in the past, as quoted by Manchester Evening News.

Sterling’s stance on his future with the Blues is certainly admirable. The 28-year-old seems to be up for the fight and appears to have the desire to succeed with the West London side and not give up after one underwhelming campaign.

 

