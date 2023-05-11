£37m Man United attacker could leave club despite impressive form

Manchester United are set to include Amad in their pre-season plans.

Amad, 20, has enjoyed an excellent season out on loan with Championship side Sunderland, and after helping them reach the playoffs, it isn’t over just yet.

Opening the scoring against Preston North End on Monday, Amad’s strike, which is a contender for ‘Goal of the Season’, secured the Black Cats’ place in this month’s playoffs where they will now play Luton Town for a place in Wembeley’s showpiece final.

Consequently, after scoring 13 goals in 37 Championship games, this summer is expected to see the Ivorian return to Old Trafford with hopes of challenging Antony and Jadon Sancho for a place in Erik Ten Hag’s preferred starting 11.

However, according to transfer journalist Dean Jones, failure to be given senior opportunities could see Amad, who was signed for £37m from Atalanta in 2021 (Sky Sports), leave the club again.

“Diallo certainly won’t be hanging around if there aren’t going to be opportunities for him,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“And I think it will be interesting, especially in the early stages of Man United’s pre-season, to see how they [Diallo and Mainoo] grasp the opportunities because there are going to be friendly matches where they’re going to give them the chance to shine.”

Ahead of the season’s conclusion, Ten Hag is understood to have invited his on-loan winger along to join the side for the FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City on 3 June 2023, but fans will be expecting to see a lot more of the youngster in action himself next season.