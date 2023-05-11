Agent of former Tottenham and Real Madrid star Gareth Bale makes preposterous claim

After seeing out his football career at MLS side Los Angeles FC, Gareth Bale would appear to be enjoying himself away from the glare of the cameras at present.

The Welshman has retired from all forms of the game, both internationally and at club level, and even if he could go on for at least another year or two, given that he’s still only 33, it doesn’t appear that he wants to – despite the best efforts of Wrexham duo, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Hey @GarethBale11 let’s play golf, where I totally won’t spend 4 hours trying to convince you to un-retire for one last magical season ??????? ??????? ??????? ??????? ?? pic.twitter.com/FZgXZbM4zx — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) April 25, 2023

Back in April, Bale’s congratulations prompted McElhenney to cheekily suggest a round of golf so he could persuade the multiple Champions League winner to come out of retirement.

Given how well Wrexham have done under the stewardship of the two American film stars, it wouldn’t be the worst decision Bale will have ever made.

However, Jonathan Barnett has finally put paid to that notion, but has made a preposterous claim in the process.

“He’s flattered by the offers, but they’re all tongue-in-cheek. He’s having a great life at the moment and [it is] well-deserved,” he said to Sky Sports, quotes obtained by football.london.

“He’s been the best British footballer probably ever.

“He’s now having a well-deserved rest. They [Reynolds and McElhenney] haven’t actually spoken to me, they may have spoken to Gareth but Gareth doesn’t want to play football anymore. He’s had a great career and he’s enjoyed himself, but he’s having a great life now.

“He’s with his family which is the most important thing. He’s spending a lot of time with his children and that’s what he wants to do.”

Whilst there’s no doubting that, alongside Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo, Bale was part of one of the most incredible front threes that football has seen at Real Madrid, to suggest that he’s better than George Best or Jimmy Greaves et al is an astonishing faux pas from Barnett.

With friends like that, who needs enemies?!