Arsenal attacker ready to leave Gunners after rejecting latest contract

Reiss Nelson is reportedly preparing to leave Arsenal at the end of the season.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claim the Gunners’ wide-man has rejected a new contract offer amid uncertainty over his long-term future.

Nelson, 23, has struggled for game time this season. Understandably behind the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka; two of the Premier League’s most impressive attackers, Nelson, who hasn’t started in any league games, has been nothing more than a bit-part player for Mikel Arteta.

Consequently, keen to play more regularly, and with his contract up in the coming weeks, this summer transfer window is expected to see the 23-year-old leave the Emirates; ending a 16-year spell with the club.

Although Arsenal are believed to be preparing an improved contract offer, it is understandable why their number 24 may wish to move on.

Martinelli and Saka are set to remain key players for Arteta, and with the Gunners heading for another important summer, which could see them sign another forward, Nelson will know that a new club is probably his best option if he is serious about getting more first-team action.