Arsenal are confident they can secure contract extensions for Bukayo Saka and William Saliba.

Football Insider also claims that the Gunners are close to locking in new deals for both Saka and Saliba.

Both players have been instrumental in a fantastic season for Mikel Arteta’s side. Saka has 11 goals and 13 assists in the league this season, whilst Saliba has played a part in 11 of Arsenal’s clean sheets in the 2022/23 campaign.

The Gunners are a point behind league leaders Manchester City, but Pep Guardiola’s team have a game in hand on their title rivals.

With both players being so young, it’s no wonder that the club are looking to hold onto them and secure their long-term future with the North London side.

Arsenal’s squad is mostly made of a very young group of players, so this means a lot of them haven’t yet reached their full potential.

If all goes to plan then they could be regular Premier League title challengers in the coming years. With the duo making such an impact already, they could be a big part of that for a number of campaigns.