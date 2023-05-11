Arsenal dealt huge double blow as defensive pair ruled out for the rest of the season

It would take an incredible slip up from Manchester City for Arsenal to go on and win the Premier League title from this point, however, stranger things have happened and if City have Champions League glory to go for, it’s possible that the Gunners could slip in through the back door.

They need a mixture of good fortune and three tremendous performances in their final trio of league matches against Brighton and Hove Albion, Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers to be in with any chance of title glory, so losing two of their defenders for the rest of the 2022/23 campaign will be a huge blow for Mikel Arteta.

Ever since William Saliba was injured against Sporting in the Europa League back on March 16, Arsenal haven’t looked quite as cohesive and tight at the back as they had previously.

As David Ornstein reports in The Athletic (subscription required), Oleksandr Zinchenko has now been added to the injury list after picking up a knock at Newcastle, and both won’t feature for the club until next season.

Neither will, apparently, require surgery and after the lengthier lay off, Arteta will surely hope that Saliba comes back as good as new in 2023/24.

For the present, Arsenal have other players who can stake a claim for the left-back and centre-back positions, giving the Spaniard something to think about across the summer should they deputise with flying colours.