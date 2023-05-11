(Pictures) All three Arsenal kits for next season seemingly leaked online

It seems like we have a pretty good idea of what Arsenal’s kits will look like next season as various pictures of the new designs have been leaked online.

See below for all three of next season’s Arsenal kits, with an interesting and unusual switch to green as a third choice strip, while even the more traditional yellow is a bit experimental with dark blue stripes over it…

Arsenal have traditionally just worn yellow or blue away from home, but they seem to have become increasingly experimental in recent years, with this season’s away kits both being black and pink, while we also saw them in white a couple of years ago.

Happy with these new designs, Arsenal fans? Give us your thoughts in the comments!

