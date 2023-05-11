Key Arsenal player accepts new contract, announcement expected soon

Aaron Ramsdale has reportedly accepted a new contract with Arsenal.

That’s according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims the English shot-stopper is set to have his deal with the Gunners extended after accepting new terms with improved wages.

Arsenal will complete and announce soon the contract extension for Aaron Ramsdale. New deal agreed with improved salary; Ramsdale has accepted the proposal. ⚪️🔴 #AFC Announcement expected soon also for Saka new deal until 2028. Talks still ongoing with William Saliba. pic.twitter.com/pz6K1rFSDp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 11, 2023

Ramsdale, 24, has enjoyed an excellent campaign overall, and regardless of whether or not the Gunners beat rivals and defending champions Manchester City to the Premier League title, the former Sheffield United keeper can be proud of his performances.

Undoubtedly one of the Gunners’ most important players, Ramsdale, who has started all of his side’s league matches this season, looks set to continue to be one of the first names on Mikel Arteta’s teamsheets.

His current contract, which is not set to expire until 2025, will now be replaced by a new one, and, if it matches the length of Bukayo Saka’s proposed deal, would see the number one stay at the Emirates for another five years.