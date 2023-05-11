Arsenal join race to sign out-of-favour Man City defender

Joao Cancelo is unlikely to be part of Pep Guardiola’s first-team plans next season.

After falling out with his manager, the Man City full-back has spent the second half of the season out on loan with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Although the Bavarians are believed to have a £70m option to buy the Portuguese defender, the club have publicly stated that the fee is too high, but set to try to keep him nonetheless, it is possible the German club will make the Cityzens an offer once the season comes to an end.

Arsenal and Barcelona join Bayern Munich in race to sign Joao Cancelo

Recent reports claim Thomas Tuchel’s side are not the only club interested in Cancelo, 28, though. Barcelona are believed to be long-time admirers, and according to 90min, Arsenal are interested too.

Mikel Arteta has previous experience coaching Cancelo following his three years working under Guardiola as Man City’s assistant manager, and likely to slot into his Arsenal tactical plans, the 28-year-old has emerged as a surprise summer target for the Gunners.

Regardless of if Man City do decide to cash in on their number 22 this summer, selling another player to Arsenal may not be something Guardiola wants the club to do.

After allowing Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to join the Gunners last summer, Arsenal have since closed the gap on the defending champions, and although the Londoners are outsiders to win this season’s title, they do remain in the hunt with just three games left to play.