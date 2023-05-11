Arsenal in advanced talks over new contracts for star duo

Arsenal are reportedly in advanced talks over new contracts for two star players.

The Gunners have over-achieved this season and still have an outside chance of winning the Premier League title, so it makes sense that they’ll be desperate to keep this current squad together.

According to ESPN, Arsenal are closing in on a new deal for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, while talks over extending William Saliba’s contract are also at an advanced stage.

Ramsdale didn’t look the most inspired signing when he first moved to the Emirates Stadium, but he’s more than earned his place as Mikel Arteta’s number one now, and it would only be a positive to give him a new deal.

Saliba is also one of the many outstanding young players in this Arsenal team, with his absence really felt as he’s missed some important games through injury recently.

The Frenchman is likely to be a key player for Arteta’s side for many years to come, so fans will hope he can commit his future to the club.

Bukayo Saka is another player looking set to sign a new deal imminently.

