Arsene Wenger predicts what Harry Kane will decide amid Man United links

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has spoken about what the future could have in store for Harry Kane.

Set for an important summer, Kane, 29, is rumoured to be on Manchester United’s shortlist of targetted strikers.

After allowing Cristiano Ronaldo to depart the club at the end of last year, Erik Ten Hag was forced to bring in Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley, but with the Netherlands international failing to score in the Premier League, it seems very unlikely the Red Devils will look to keep him next season.

Consequently, the 20-time league winners, who desperately need to bring in a world-class forward to help ease the pressure on Marcus Rashford and Antony, are believed to have Tottenham’s prolific number 10 at the top of their wishlist.

What has Arsene Wenger said about Harry Kane?

And while his future with the Lilywhites remains uncertain following Daniel Levy’s failure to find a new permanent manager, Wenger believes Kane will see out his contract before looking to move on a free transfer this time next year.

“If you are his agent, Harry Kane has one year to go. In one year, he is completely free, what do you tell him?” Wenger told BeIN Sports, via TeamTALK.

“Give your club a last chance and then you go. It’s not about money, but, in the end, it’s always about money.

“He will not go for less than £80m. You don’t find strikers of that quality.”

As Wenger rightfully pointed out, Kane has just 12 months left on his deal, and seemingly reluctant to pen an extension, it seems only a matter of time before the England international looks to move on.

However, when it comes to the possibility of ending a two-decade-long spell with the club, Tottenham could be offered some hope of retaining their best-ever player, and that’s because he is chasing down Alan Shearer’s all-time 260 Premier League goal record, so unsettling himself may not be a risk the 29-year-old wants to take.

What do you think Kane will decide to do this summer? – Let us know in the comments below.