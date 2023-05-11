Atletico Madrid president opens up on Joao Felix’s Chelsea future

Atletico Madrid have broken their silence on the future of on-loan attacker Joao Felix.

After clashing with manager Diego Simeone, Felix, 23, was allowed to spend this season out on loan with Premier League side Chelsea.

Despite being one of several stars signed by US billionaire owner Todd Boehly in the last two transfer windows, the Blues have struggled to find consistency and cohesion. Consequently, Felix, along with his teammates, have found themselves working under two different managers; Graham Potter and interim boss Frank Lampard.

The Portugal international hasn’t found it easy in London, and after scoring just three goals in 17 appearances, his long-term future remains uncertain.

With Boehly yet to confirm who the team’s manager will be next season, there are no guarantees the club will attempt to sign Atletico Madrid’s Felix on a permanent deal.

And speaking about the Portuguese forward recently, Madrid’s president Cerezo admitted the Spaniards don’t know if the on-loan 23-year-old will play for the club again.

“We don’t know what will happen to Joao in the summer”, he told Marca, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“At the moment he is at Chelsea. Then we see if he can renew or not; he can continue another season or not… but don’t worry about that.”

Since joining Atletico Madrid from Benfica in 2019, Felix, who has four years left on his deal at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium, has scored 34 goals and provided 18 assists in 131 games in all competitions.