Chelsea midfielder says that he wants to be a part of Chelsea’s future

N’Golo Kante has revealed that he is very keen on being part of Chelsea’s future amid rumours of a summer exit from the club.

Kante has been crucial to Chelsea’s success since his arrival from Leicester in 2016 and when he has been injured, the Blues have suffered, none more so than this season.

Injured in the second game of the campaign against Tottenham, everyone associated with Chelsea began to question whether the club should extend his contract that is set to expire this summer amid these injury worries. When he is fit, Kante continues to prove that he is still one of the best midfielders in the league even at the age of 32, his contract situation dividing the fanbase.

Now, the Frenchman has revealed (quotes via Football Daily) that he would like to continue at Chelsea in the hope the club will return to the top.

Kante is currently being deployed further forward by Frank Lampard despite his defensive abilities still being a key part of his game

For sure [would like to continue at Chelsea]. It’s an exciting project for the club. This season has not been to the standard of Chelsea, but I’m sure everyone wants to go in this new direction of winning titles and having success and I hope the club can find this new direction soon.

Let’s see where I will be next season but hopefully Chelsea can find success again.”

With Mauricio Pochettino reportedly very keen on keeping Kante at the club, Blues fans will be thrilled that their little Frenchman could extend his stay as a Blue beyond this season.

