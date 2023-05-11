Chelsea will accept a fee of around £30-£40 million for midfielder Mateo Kovacic this summer.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who also claim that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is an admirer of Kovacic.

The Croatian has scored one league goal from 25 appearances in the Premier League this season.

Throughout his career with the Blues, the 29-year-old has often been deployed as a central midfield and he’s been at their disposal for since 2018. He joined the club on loan initially but signed a permanent deal the following summer from Real Madrid.

Pundit Ian Wright said that he was “Chelsea’s player of the season so far” in February 2020, as quoted by Football.London.

With Guardiola sniffing around the midfielder it’s certainly a massive compliment, this is a manager who’s won a number of high-profile trophies. So to be wanted by him speaks volumes about his footballing ability

Kovacic would offer Man City plenty of Premier League experience from his time at Stamford Bridge and could be a very useful option in the middle of the park for a number of seasons.