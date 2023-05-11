Liverpool have Bundesliga star as one of their six midfield transfer targets

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool reportedly have a number of different options as targets in midfield this summer.

The Reds look set to revive their interest in Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni, possibly on loan, but Borussia Monchengladbach ace Florian Neuhaus is also mentioned as being on their radar, according to 90min.

Neuhaus has impressed in the Bundesliga and looks like he could be a good fit for Jurgen Klopp’s style of football, even if he’s not the biggest name on Liverpool’s list of targets.

As many as six players are seemingly under consideration for Liverpool, with the report also naming Mason Mount, Ryan Gravenberch, James Maddison and Alexis Mac Allister as options for the Merseyside giants.

Florian Neuhaus to Liverpool?
More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal in advanced talks over new contracts for star duo
Man United considered signing Serie A star before opting for Marcel Sabitzer loan
(Pictures) All three Arsenal kits for next season seemingly leaked online

Liverpool’s interest in Neuhaus goes back a long way, with the reliable Florian Plettenberg tweeting about strong interest from the Premier League side back in 2021…

Liverpool have endured a frustrating season, with midfield looking a particular area of concern in Klopp’s squad.

Neuhaus could surely be an upgrade on ageing stars like Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara, though most fans would probably prefer Premier League-proven players like Mac Allister or Mount.

More Stories Florian Neuhaus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.