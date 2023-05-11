Liverpool have Bundesliga star as one of their six midfield transfer targets

Liverpool reportedly have a number of different options as targets in midfield this summer.

The Reds look set to revive their interest in Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni, possibly on loan, but Borussia Monchengladbach ace Florian Neuhaus is also mentioned as being on their radar, according to 90min.

Neuhaus has impressed in the Bundesliga and looks like he could be a good fit for Jurgen Klopp’s style of football, even if he’s not the biggest name on Liverpool’s list of targets.

As many as six players are seemingly under consideration for Liverpool, with the report also naming Mason Mount, Ryan Gravenberch, James Maddison and Alexis Mac Allister as options for the Merseyside giants.

Liverpool’s interest in Neuhaus goes back a long way, with the reliable Florian Plettenberg tweeting about strong interest from the Premier League side back in 2021…

Update #Neuhaus (due to many inquiries): #LFC is definitely a highly interesting option for the player. A concrete offer for him is expected. It's also up to Klopp. However, a decision on his future will be made after the Euros. @SPORT1 ?? — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 17, 2021

Liverpool have endured a frustrating season, with midfield looking a particular area of concern in Klopp’s squad.

Neuhaus could surely be an upgrade on ageing stars like Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara, though most fans would probably prefer Premier League-proven players like Mac Allister or Mount.