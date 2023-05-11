Glazer’s takeover stalling could see Harry Kane slip through Man United’s fingers

It’s unlikely that Tottenham Hotspur will be too down beat if Man United can’t get their act together in terms of a takeover, as in that eventuality it will likely mean the Red Devils won’t be able to acquire Harry Kane.

Although it would be expected that Daniel Levy would fight tooth and nail to hang on to the Spurs talisman in any event, a game of brinksmanship at this stage isn’t likely to sit well with a player who has more than proven his loyalty since a proposed move to Man City fell through.

Kane has become Spurs’ best-ever goalscorer, beating Jimmy Greaves’ legendary record, whilst also earning a similar accolade for the England national team.

His prowess in front of goal is just what the Red Devils need, but with the Glazer family still apparently dilly-dallying, any delays are bound to have an impact on the club’s ability to be competitive in the transfer market.

The Sun note that there’s still no confirmation from the Glazer’s as to which of the two bids – Sheikh Jassim’s or Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s – has been successful.

At least once that is known, the winning bidder can get cracking with the various processes involved in a club takeover – including formulating a transfer strategy and budget.

Time is of the absolute essence as the longer this first stage takes to be concluded, the less likely Kane is to be pulling on the Red shirt in 2023/24.